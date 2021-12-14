Trump tells the Associated Press not to make a ‘fool of yourself’ over their voter fraud investigation.

Former President Donald Trump told the Associated Press that they shouldn’t “make a fool of themselves” by saying the number of illegal votes was only in the 400s in a newly published review of over 400 potential voter fraud cases that represents every reported case in six battleground states from the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press investigated every incidence of possible voter fraud reported in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, totaling less than 475 occurrences.

President Joe Biden received 311,257 votes out of almost 25 million votes cast in those six states, resulting in a total of 79 electoral college votes.

The 475 probable voter fraud incidents accounted for about 0.15 percent of Biden’s victory margin, hundreds of thousands of votes shy of enough to swing an election in any one of the six states.

The Associated Press stated that it contacted Trump for comment on the inquiry, and that the former president reiterated the same bogus accusations he has made in the last year, with no new information that contradicts anything in the AP review.

Trump remarked, “I just don’t think you should make a fool of yourself by saying 400 votes.”

Trump told the Associated Press that a “soon-to-come report” from an undisclosed source would back up all of his claims, and that the increase in mail-in voting enacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic allowed “hundreds of thousands” of votes for Biden to be cast fraudulently, according to Trump.

Several Republican governors who certified their election results and performed independent audits have refuted Trump’s voting fraud accusations, and dozens of judges have dismissed voter fraud cases brought by Trump’s attorneys around the country.

Even if all of those votes were for Biden, which they were not, and even if those ballots were counted, which they were not in most cases, the outcome could not be called into question.

There was also no evidence of conspiracy to manipulate the election, according to the investigation. Almost every example included a single person acting alone to cast additional ballots.

The findings add to a mountain of other evidence that the election was not manipulated, including Republican governors’ certification of the results.

The Associated Press. This is a condensed version of the information.