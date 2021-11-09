Trump Targets a Former ally Chris Christie for stating that the Republican Party needs to’move on’ from 2020.

During the Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas over the weekend, Christie, who endorsed Trump last year, pushed the GOP to give a “plan for tomorrow, not a gripe about yesterday.”

But, as Christie pressured the Republican Party to abandon Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him in the past, the former president retaliated in like.

Trump takes aim at Chris Christie, who was just a year ago assisting Trump with debate preparation: pic.twitter.com/jLwvJKnxy3 Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) (@AndrewSolender) (@AndrewSolender) (@Andrew 8 November 2021 “Chris Christie, who just gave a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was totally butchered by his words that Republicans must move on from the past, referring to the 2020 Election Fraud,” Trump said.

“Everyone remembers Chris leaving New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating – a historic low – and they didn’t want to hear this from him!” he continued.

Christie had been a close ally of Trump about this time last year, even assisting him in preparation for a presidential debate in October. Christie distanced himself from Trump and advised him to accept loss and recognize Biden’s victory as the former president promoted unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Christie sent a similar letter to other members of the GOP over the weekend.

He told them that the party needed to move forward from the previous government in order to win more elections, such as Republican Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial race in Virginia.

He told them that the party needed to move forward from the previous government in order to win more elections, such as Republican Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial race in Virginia.

"We can no longer talk about the past and past elections—no matter how you feel about that topic, no matter how you feel about that election, it is over," Christie added. "While we're spending time talking about 2020, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are destroying this country. We should concentrate on that and take our gaze away from the rearview mirror, returning to the windshield."