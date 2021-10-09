Trump supporters in Iowa say a “civil war” is on the way and that he will “save the world.”

Trump supporters in Iowa fretted about “a civil war coming” and that he “would save the planet” as they waited for the ex-president to speak.

At around 8 p.m. ET, Trump will speak at a rally being hosted at the Iowa State Fairground in Des Moines. According to polls, he has a higher approval rating in the state than Vice President Joe Biden. According to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, Trump’s approval rating in Iowa was at 53 percent, the best it’s ever been. Biden’s approval rating hovered around 31%.

Lori Levi, an attendee, told MSNBC that Republicans in Congress are “as weak as they possibly could be.” With the exception of Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul, and a few others, she believes GOP lawmakers are similar to Democrats.

Thousands of people queued for Trump’s rally in Iowa this evening.

Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) 9th of October, 2021 “They’re a part of the establishment. They are unconcerned about the citizens of the United States because they are ensconced in their elitist little tower “she stated “So, you know, we’re simply sick of it and won’t take it any more. I believe a civil war is on the horizon. Yes, I do. Civil war is on the horizon, in my opinion.” Another participant stated that her entire family had “gone liberal” and despises Trump. However, she expressed confidence that things will improve, stating that she had “I have great faith that this man [Trump] will save the world. It’s not just us; it’s everyone.” A woman at a Trump rally today claimed that her entire family has “gone liberal” and that they despise Trump. “I have great faith that this man is going to literally save the planet,” she says, weeping. It’s not just us; it’s everyone.” pic.twitter.com/Z5g0YXC54m October 9, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) Meanwhile, one Trump supporter said she relocated from Alaska to Iowa after learning about the former president’s upcoming event in Des Moines.

“He says it like it is, no BS, and that is exactly what this country requires. There are no lies, “Trump, she said.

Iowa’s Des Moines!!!

Today is Trump’s Rally!!

Another rally attendee, Rich Thomas, agreed.