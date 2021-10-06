Trump supporters have filed a lawsuit against Dominion, alleging that cease-and-desist letters have harmed them.

Poll challengers in Michigan have filed a class-action lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems, saying that the corporation sent them cease and desist letters following the 2020 presidential election, which they allege were “damaging.”

Last week, attorneys led by Kurt Olsen, who previously participated in fruitless legal efforts to reverse former President Donald Trump’s loss to Vice President Joe Biden, filed a complaint on behalf of eight Michigan residents who they allege were “obviously harmed” by the letters. Alan Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment hearing, is listed as counsel for the plaintiffs, but apparently defines himself as a consultant in the lawsuit on “First Amendment problems.”

Dominion filed cease and desist letters to all of the plaintiffs after they claimed in affidavits that they witnessed unspecified “problems” on Election Day. According to the lawsuit, the affidavits did not mention Dominion by name while expressing worries about alleged “election integrity.” Plaintiffs’ lawyers contend that Dominion’s position in the election rendered it “in effect, the government itself,” and that the letters were designed to intimidate voters.

Dominion seeks to intimidate anyone who might speak out about election integrity and security concerns, whether such speech is related to Dominion or not, through its promiscuous delivery of aggressive threats of litigation and its deliberately broad advertisement of its own threatening activities, according to the complaint. “Dominion’s Lawfare campaign has harmed plaintiffs and the Class.”

The claim in the case that the letters “harmed” the plaintiffs is likely to be challenged in court. Cease and desist letters aren’t usually thought of as a kind of harmful legal intimidation because they only threaten legal action without actually taking it. The claim that Dominion is virtually a branch of the federal government will very certainly be debunked.

The suit claims that “anyone might be the next target of a Dominion billion-dollar lawsuit,” citing high-profile defamation actions filed by the corporation against former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, Fox News, Newsmax, MyPillow, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and others.

