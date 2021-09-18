Trump Supporter Ahead of the J6 rally speech, Mike Collins declares that the time for civility is over.

Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, launched his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives on Thursday, just days before he was due to speak at the Justice for J6 event this weekend, claiming he wanted to be a member of a party of “real conservative fighters.”

According to the Jackson Progress-Argus, Collins declared during a campaign launch event in Jackson, Georgia, on Thursday, “The time for civility and compromise is over.”

“The era of bipartisanship has passed. There is no room for compromise. “Beating Democrats and all these establishment RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) that we have is the greatest way to deal with them,” he continued.

Collins, the owner of a trucking firm, claimed he would stand up against “liberal left-wing wackos, RINOS, elites — and even the Republican establishment” during the rally, which was held in a barn packed with more than 200 people, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting. He stated that if Republicans gained control of the House, he would vote against putting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House.

According to GPB, he remarked, “And if by some strange chance he becomes Speaker and he doesn’t want to give me a committee assignment, then I’m fine with it.”

“For Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll be an excellent teammate.”

Collins is running for the seat in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District in a crowded Republican primary. Rep. Jody Hice, the current holder, is fighting Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the seat.

Collins portrayed himself as a “conservative, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump, God-fearing, truck-driving outsider” in a campaign video aired in August.

Collins adds in the video, “I was pro-Trump from day one.” “I’m not your guy if you want another slick politician making backroom deals in Congress.”

He’ll also speak at the “Justice for J6” demonstration on Saturday, which is in favor of the January 6 Capitol rioters. Collins told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was at the rally to protect the Constitution, not the rioters.

He stated, “These guys deserve a day in court; everyone deserves a day in court.”

“And I’m going up there to tell these people that it’s time for them to have their day in court.”

