Trump slams Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who asked his colleagues not to vote for him in 2024.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump blasted Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, calling him “a poor representative for both Pennsylvania and the United States as a whole.”

“He will do all of the things that Toomey is incapable of doing,” Trump said of Senate candidate Sean Parnell, who is running to replace Toomey in 2022. Sean Parnell will represent Pennsylvania the way it deserves to be represented—and it’s past time!”

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America:

“The only reason Senator”Gloomy” Pat Toomey isn’t running for Senate in Pennsylvania is because I wouldn’t back him—I believe he’s been a bad representation for both Pennsylvania and the United States as a whole. pic.twitter.com/1sUu4TLlYb

September 7, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA)

Trump made the remarks in a statement released by his Save America PAC on Tuesday afternoon, which his main spokesperson, Liz Harrington, tweeted out.

Last Monday, Toomey, who has previously stated that he will not seek reelection, asked his Republican colleagues not to back the former president if he decides to run for reelection in 2024.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurgency at the Capitol on an impeachment charge.

“I think the president’s behavior was simply wrong after what happened post-2020 election,” Toomey told CNBC last week. “As a result, I do not believe he should be the party’s choice for president in 2024.”

“The only reason Senator ‘Gloomy’ Pat Toomey is not running for Senate in Pennsylvania is that I will not give him an endorsement,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

Toomey, on the other hand, initially announced his intention to leave the Senate in October 2020, when he and Trump appeared to be on friendly terms. “I want to be serving these last two years with President Donald Trump reelected,” he told reporters at the time. I am a supporter of his candidacy and his re-election.”

Toomey ran for and won his Senate seat in 2016 with Trump's support, but he did not embrace the former president until after the election. Until he crossed the line, Toomey mainly supported Trump's objectives in an administration where loyalty reigned supreme.