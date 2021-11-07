Trump Slams McConnell and ‘RINOs’ in the House for Passing a ‘Non-Infrastructure’ Bill.

Former President Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republicans on Sunday for allowing President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill to pass.

Late Friday, the House of Representatives passed Biden’s infrastructure plan 228-206, primarily along party lines. 13 Republican members of Congress defied their party and voted in favor of the bill.

At least one stated that their motivation was primarily to retaliate against progressive Democrats, six of whom voted no.

In a statement, Trump added, “It’s very disappointing that the RINOs in the House and Senate granted Biden and the Democrats a victory on the ‘Non-Infrastructure’ Bill.” “Only 11% of the money squandered goes towards meaningful infrastructure.” “How many Republican Senators voted because they thought aiding the Democrats was such a lovely, politically acceptable thing to do. It’s as though they’re deafeningly deafeningly deafen “He went on to say more.

“Now they’ll go for broke—getting their second $1.9 trillion bill (actually $5 trillion) passed with RINO support,” the former Republican president added. “All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, especially Mitch McConnell, for allowing the Democrats a two-month reprieve at the expense of our country and the Republican Party!” The bill is now on its way to Biden’s desk, where it will be signed into law. It was passed by the Senate in August on a 69-30 vote, with every Democrat and 19 Republicans voting in favor. Former President Trump and his supporters chastised McConnell for being one of the Republicans who supported it.

“The Republicans in the Senate have the cards, including political cards,” Trump declared in September, “to stop the assault of Democrat legislation that will further lead to the ruin of the United States.” “Republicans have suffered a major loss as a result of the 19 Senators who voted for the [non]Infrastructure Bill, of which only 11 [percent]is infrastructure as we know it. They can’t make the same mistake twice. They have to use every single card in the deck!” Trump said that supporting the infrastructure bill will help Democrats win elections in the future. He also promised to back challengers against any Republicans who support Biden’s agenda.

Trump’s own inability to get infrastructure bills passed during his presidency. This is a condensed version of the information.