Trump Slams 1/6 Panel Ahead of Contempt Vote for Former Justice Official Jeffrey Clark

Before the committee votes on a criminal contempt recommendation for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on January 6, Donald Trump has slammed the committee.

In a statement released Tuesday, the former president said, “It’s interesting to watch the Unselect Committee go after the person at the Department of Justice who thought the Election was rigged, but not go after the individuals who committed the rigging.”

“The Unselect Committee itself is rigged,” Trump said, adding that it is “stacked with Never Trumpers, Republican adversaries, and two discredited RINOs, Cheney and Kinzinger, who couldn’t get elected ‘dog catcher’ in their districts.”

The select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 will convene this week to vote on whether Clark should be held in contempt of Congress by the House of Representatives.

Clark was summoned to testify and present records to the committee in October. He testified in front of the panel earlier this month, but refused to answer any of the panel’s questions. Clark’s lawyer argued that his communications with Trump were protected by attorney-client privilege.

During the Trump administration, Clark commanded the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources section, and in his final days, he served as an acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division. Clark attempted to use federal resources to postpone the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral college victory, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee investigation issued this October.

The committee’s chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, dismissed the privilege claim and told Clark that he had “a very short time to reconsider and assist fully.”

“It’s incredible that someone who just a few months ago held a position of public trust to uphold the Constitution would now hide behind a former President’s vague claims of privilege, refuse to answer questions about an attack on our democracy, and continue an assault on the rule of law,” Thompson said in a statement.

Clark is the panel’s second former Trump official to face contempt charges.

After being indicted by the Justice Department for violating a subpoena from the committee, former White House strategist Steve Bannon turned himself in to the FBI earlier this month.

Even though he was not working for the federal government at the time, Bannon maintained that executive privilege shielded him from having to turn over records in the investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.