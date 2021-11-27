Trump says the border is a “bigger problem” than inflation, which he claims he can solve “very quickly.”

Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States’ southern border situation is a “greater concern” than inflation, which he believes he could handle “pretty fast.”

President Joe Biden’s government, Trump alleged in an interview with FOX News, is letting “millions” of immigrants to breach the border.

“They’re emptying prisons in 121 nations, and these are serious offenders and convicts. Guys with murder convictions and high-level drug dealers are being poured into the United States. It’s a travesty, “he stated

According to the most recent data given by US Customs and Border Protection, the border patrol had over 1.7 million migrant enforcement interactions in fiscal year 2021.

When asked about the present growing prices of goods, the former president remarked that he could address inflation “quite rapidly.”

Trump did not say how he would deal with the country’s inflation, but he did say that as president, he was able to lower energy prices.

“We were energy self-sufficient,” he explained. “In fact, I had the figures so low for gasoline that it was down to $1.78 a gallon, and I left at approximately $1.86 a gallon, and I would have been bigger than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined within a year, and now we’re going back to them and OPEC, begging for oil.” According to data from the American Automobile Association, when Trump left office on January 20, the national average price for normal gasoline was around $2.40 per gallon, CNN said.

Trump has previously expressed his displeasure with Biden’s handling of the southern border situation. He called the border issue the “biggest” in American history in September.

“We are seeing the biggest influx of illegal aliens in our country’s history,” Trump stated in a statement distributed by his Save America PAC.

Despite Trump’s assertion that the United States is seeing the highest number of illegal crossings in its history, NPR reports that this is not the highest number of people crossing illegally from Mexico in a single year.

According to NPR, illegal border crossings have surged as a result of pandemic-related travel restrictions, which have led to many migrants crossing the border many times. This is a condensed version of the information.