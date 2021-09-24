Trump says he’ll use executive privilege to block 1/6 of his advisers’ subpoenas.

Former President Donald Trump has threatened to use “executive privilege” to stop subpoenas issued by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol to four of his former advisers.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Department of Defense employee Kash Patel, and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino all received subpoenas from the committee on Thursday.

Trump threatened to “fight” the subpoenas with powers he once used as president, while also recommending that the 1/6 committee send subpoenas to “Antifa” and Black Lives Matter, two loosely structured, decentralized groups that were not involved in the January 6 uprising.

“We will fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the good of our Country, while we wait to see if Subpoenas will be issued to Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused in tearing apart our Democrat-run cities across America,” Trump said in a statement issued shortly after the subpoenas were issued.

“Hopefully, the Unselect Committee will summon witnesses on the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election, which is the main reason why hundreds of thousands of people came to Washington, D.C. in the first place,” he continued. “Let the American people see the true facts, which are impossible to see since the Fake News refuses to report about them. The Witch Hunt is never going to end!”

Despite Trump’s assertions that major voter fraud prevented him from being proclaimed the election victor, he lost to President Joe Biden by 74 Electoral College votes and more than 7 million popular votes, and there is no credible evidence to support accusations of widespread voting fraud.

On Wednesday, Trump released a statement claiming that the “Lamestream” media fails to report massive fraud “no matter how much evidence they see,” while also implying that “proof” of the fraud has yet to be released, claiming that “when the information becomes public, people will see that it wasn’t even close.”

On Thursday, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote letters to the former Trump administration officials, giving them until October 7 to respond. This is a condensed version of the information.