Trump Reverses Comments on UK Troops After King Charles Raises Concerns

Donald Trump has backtracked on controversial remarks about British troops, following pressure from King Charles. The US President had claimed that UK forces in Afghanistan had “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines,” sparking outrage across the UK. His initial comments, which many criticized as disrespectful to fallen soldiers, were met with a swift backlash, including calls for an apology from UK officials.

Trump Praises British Troops After Backlash

In a dramatic reversal, Trump sought to quell the growing controversy, stating, “The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!” He continued, “In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors.” The President emphasized the strong bond between the UK and the US, adding that the UK military is “second to none (except for the U.S.A.).” However, his praise did not extend to other NATO troops, including Danish forces, who also lost lives in the conflict.

Trump’s comments came after significant criticism from Downing Street and political leaders. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, condemned the remarks as “insulting and frankly appalling,” calling for an apology and urging the cancellation of King Charles’ upcoming state visit to the US. The controversy intensified as it was reported that King Charles, in his role as Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, had expressed his displeasure over the remarks. Trump was reportedly informed of the monarch’s concerns before issuing his apology.

In response to the President’s reversal, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed the apology, stating she was “pleased” that Trump had acknowledged the role of British forces. Badenoch added that it “should never have been questioned in the first place,” referring to the initial comments as “complete nonsense.”

Despite Trump’s apology, Sir Keir Starmer and other political figures continue to face pressure to cancel King Charles’ planned US visit, scheduled for April. This visit would mark the first time a sitting British monarch has visited the United States since Queen Elizabeth II’s trip in 2007.