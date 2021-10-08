Trump requests that his Facebook account be restored so that he can communicate with potential voters.

Former President Donald Trump requested a court on Thursday to order Facebook to restore his account so that he can engage with potential voters for the midterm elections in 2022 and, if he stands for president in 2024, the presidential election in 2024.

Following his supporters’ attack on the Capitol on January 6, Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook because to worries that his remarks were inciting violence. The prohibition prevented the former president from using either social media platform to publish or communicate.

The Oversight Board of Facebook decided in May that the social media corporation was correct in suspending the former president’s accounts.

“Facebook was appropriate in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7 given the magnitude of the offenses and the ongoing risk of violence,” the board said.

Facebook suspended Trump’s account indefinitely, which the board said “was not acceptable for Facebook to impose,” and instructed the company six months to finish a review of his account by May.

In a Thursday filing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Trump’s legal team argued that Facebook is “threatening irreparable damage to the Republican Party’s prospects in the 2022 and 2024 elections” by “cutting him off from the most effective and direct forms of communication with potential voters.”

In the filing, Trump’s legal team also stated that the ban will cost him donors and merchandising opportunities. They went on to say that Trump’s Facebook ban prevents him from expressing his opinions or endorsing local candidates.

Trump filed lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, as well as their CEOs, in July. Trump and other conservatives were allegedly wrongfully restricted by those social media behemoths, according to the class-action lawsuit.

The Washington Examiner reported on Thursday that John Coale, senior counsel for the Trump litigation against Large Tech corporations, stated, “This preliminary injunction against Facebook seems appropriate to submit this week because they’ve been big in the headlines lately for all the troubles they’re facing.”

The original lawsuit claimed that social media companies used content moderation methods such as flagging and shadow-banning to suppress Trump and other conservative plaintiffs in the case.

“We’re calling for an end to the shadow-banning, silence, and blacklisting, as well as banishment.” This is a condensed version of the information.