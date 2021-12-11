Trump refers to Jussie Smollett’s fabricated MAGA story as a “hate crime in reverse.”

After the former Empire star was revealed to have lied to police about an alleged attack, former President Donald Trump labeled actor Jussie Smollett a “con guy” who was seeking to gain sympathy by orchestrating “a hate crime in reverse.”

On Friday, Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that if Smollett had been a Republican, he would have been imprisoned for 25 years for “hate crimes.”

Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for lying about the 2019 incident by a jury on Thursday, concluding that he had made three false police reports.

He now faces up to three years in prison for each of the five offenses, for a total of 15 years in prison, though it is likely that he will not do any time in prison due to his lack of a criminal record.

Producers of her show, The Ingraham Angle, used a compilation of clips from other networks to link Smollett’s alleged attack to Trump.

“You just heard the left accuse you for Jussie Smollett’s false race attack back in 2019,” Ingraham continued.

“Of course, he was found guilty on five of the six counts, including lying to the police,” she remarked, inquiring about Trump’s response to the criticism and the recent verdict.

“What happened was a disgrace,” Trump stated. “He claimed MAGA tried to hang him and that MAGA was a wicked country. And if someone, if he were a Republican, if he were on the other side, was convicted of hate crimes, he would be sentenced to 25 years in prison.” “This is MAGA country!” Smollett said the two men he accused of assaulting him yelled. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign is synonymous with the phrase “Make America Great Again.”

The two individuals were wearing red hats similar to the famous “Make America Great Again” hats, according to Trump.

“And it turned out that they were – they were caught, and they admitted it all,” Trump continued. “And the fact that this even went to trial shows how bizarre what happened was, and how he tried to flee. But the jury got it, and they got it loud and clear, and he was found guilty on practically all counts.” At Smollett’s trial, those two men, brothers Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, testified against him and said they had been paid. This is a condensed version of the information.