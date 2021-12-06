Trump reaffirms his refusal to test positive for COVID before of his 2020 debate with Biden.

Former President Donald Trump is reiterating his claim that he did not receive COVID-19 before last year’s presidential debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“The false narrative that I had Covid prior to the first debate is still being promoted by the Fake News. ‘And yet, the way that the media wants to spin it is obviously to be as nasty about Donald Trump as they possibly can while giving Joe Biden a pass,’ said my Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who confirmed I did not use Covid before or during the debate “In a statement released on Monday, Trump claimed.

Meadows stated in his new memoir that Trump had tested positive for the illness three days before the debate on September 29. However, he claimed that a repeat test—completed with the newer Binax fast antigen test—came back negative before Trump’s scheduled appearance.

The initial positive test was not made public by the Trump administration. Trump declared three days after the event that he and first wife Melania had contracted COVID-19.

On Monday, Trump went after his replacement, bringing up past baseless claims that the election was rigged, stating Biden “shouldn’t be in office in the first place!”

“Biden coughs on people all over the place, and the Corrupt News doesn’t even report it,” remarked the former president. “They continue to protect Biden, who has been a disaster not just on Covid, where there have been more deaths this year than the previous year, but also on the Border, the Economy, Inflation, Afghanistan, Gas Prices, and everything else. He’s probably in office because he wasn’t allowed to be there in the first place!” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.