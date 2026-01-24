Trump Praises UK Soldiers in Afghanistan Following Controversial Remarks

US President Donald Trump has lauded British soldiers who served in Afghanistan, describing them as “among the greatest of all warriors,” following backlash over his earlier comments regarding NATO forces. His statement, shared on social media, comes just one day after Trump faced criticism for suggesting that NATO troops had avoided the front lines during the conflict.

Defending the UK Military

In a post made on Saturday, Trump expressed his admiration for UK soldiers, emphasizing their bravery and sacrifice. “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America,” he wrote, adding that 457 UK soldiers had died in Afghanistan, with many more injured in action. Trump reiterated his respect for their contributions, saying, “They were among the greatest of all warriors.”

Trump further highlighted the strong bond between the US and UK military forces, calling it “a bond too strong to ever be broken.” He described the UK military as “second to none” except for the United States, concluding his post with a declaration of enduring support: “We love you all, and always will!”

Backlash Over NATO Comments

Trump’s remarks came in the wake of his controversial comments the day before, in which he claimed that NATO troops “stayed a little off the front lines” during their deployment in Afghanistan. The remarks were widely condemned by European leaders, who accused Trump of misrepresenting the contributions of allied forces.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is said to have raised the issue directly with the US president during a conversation on Saturday, as the tension over Trump’s NATO remarks continues to simmer. The exchange has sparked fresh debate over the US leader’s stance on international military cooperation and the sacrifices made by troops across NATO nations.