Trump Launches a New MAGA Again Political Action Committee to Support Candidates, but There’s Still No 2024 Announcement

Former President Donald Trump’s team today announced the formation of the “ONLY Trump authorized Super PAC,” the “Make America Great Again, Again!” PAC, to replace the “Make America Great Again Action” PAC.

Assets from the former president’s PAC would be transferred to this new PAC and utilized to promote candidates “who have shown to be warriors of the MAGA movement and President Trump’s many accomplishments,” according to the former president’s staff.

The declaration follows a report published today by The Washington Post in which anonymous Trump aides told the newspaper that the former president will delay formally announcing a candidacy for the presidency in 2024 in order to avoid accountability for the results of the 2022 mid-term elections.

“With our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again!” we hope to build on the success of MAGA Action. In a statement, Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida and the new chair of the PAC, said. “We are ecstatic to assist America First candidates in the midterm elections and beyond.”

So far, Trump has endorsed 37 candidates for the 2022 election cycle, 13 of them are competing for Senate seats and ten for House seats. The rest are vying for governorships and executive positions in their respective states.

Despite his readiness to back candidates, Trump appears to have followed his aides’ suggestion that a formal announcement of his intention to run would boost Democrat turnout in moderate areas that voted blue in dread of four more years under Trump, according to The Washington Post.

These advisers told the former president that they thought his present function would be better served by encouraging like-minded Republicans rather than focusing on his own campaign. Trump has so far concentrated his efforts in red districts where Republicans have strayed from his preferred agenda.

Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman, who is running against Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of Trump’s most ardent detractors on the right. He’s also thrown his support behind Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who was one of the seven senators who voted to convict Trump for instigating the January 6 insurgency during his second impeachment trial.

With slender majorities in both the House and Senate, these endorsements might have a big impact. This is a condensed version of the information.