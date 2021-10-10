Trump is ‘without a doubt’ attempting to overhaul the electoral system, according to his former cybersecurity chief.

Donald Trump’s ex-cybersecurity chief, Christopher Krebs, says the former president is attempting to reform the US voting system.

“Without a doubt. It’s happening at four levels: state legislatures and state elected officials, including some of the candidates for secretary of state in Arizona and Georgia “During an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday, he claimed this. “However, we’re seeing it in the United States Congress.” In addition, GOP officials no longer have control over the party’s voter base, according to Krebs.

He stated, “They [Republicans] have activated and lost control of their voting base, the ones who will put them in power.”

@margbrennan hears from @C C Krebs, a self-described lifelong republican. “They’re hesitant to speak up because they’re concerned the former president will try to primary them,” according to the GOP. Additions, “This is a doomsday scenario. They’ve lost control and don’t know how to regain it.” pic.twitter.com/APqsxohnFu 10 October 2021 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) According to Krebs, Republican leaders are afraid that Trump will “attempt to primary them” if they concede that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. “The minority whip [Rep. Steve Scalise] was on Fox News with Chris Wallace this morning, and he was talking about how the election was practically stolen, and he will not recognize that [President] Biden won,” he stated. “It has spiraled out of control. This is, once again, a deadly spiral. They’ve lost control and don’t know how to regain it.” In a Sunday Fox News interview, presenter Chris Wallace asked Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise about Trump’s claim of election fraud and whether he believes the 2020 election will be “stolen.” Scalise said that “a number of states” disobeyed election regulations and violated the Constitution.

Trump’s officials and Scalise’s office were approached for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

Trump fired Krebs from the Department of Homeland Security in November 2020 after he spoke out against election fraud claims. Krebs called the election “the most secure in American history” at the time. Krebs sued Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova a month later. This is a condensed version of the information.