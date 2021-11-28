Trump is running the ‘Greatest Grift in US History’ with a ‘Big Lie,’ according to Michael Cohen.

Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, accused the former president of promoting the Big Lie as the “biggest grift in US history,” while also predicting that Trump will not run for president again.

The former president had previously intimated that he was considering a run for the presidency. When questioned about another presidential candidacy in 2024, he stated in a Fox News interview earlier in November that he believes “a lot of people are going to be very delighted.”

However, during an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday morning, Cohen cast doubt on these intentions. Instead, Cohen feels Trump is profiting off the rumors about a presidential run.

Cohen told NBC anchor Chuck Todd, “This should become a documentary, and it should be named The Greatest Grift in US History.”

Trump is accused of “grifting off the American people, these followers, these individuals who are just donating money to him at historic numbers,” according to Cohen.

“‘I’m thinking about it,’ he declares. ‘I’m considering it.’ That’s just to keep the swindle going “he claimed “It’s incredible that people don’t see what the guy is doing.” Trump’s swindling “on the Big Lie” may further hamper a possible candidacy, he added.

Following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, the former president and his allies claimed, without evidence, that massive fraud aided President Joe Biden’s victory.

However, Cohen believes it will be more difficult for Trump to allege fraud if he runs and loses again.

“What happens to the Big Lie if he loses in 2024, which he will? The Big Lie vanishes. He can’t be like the boy who cried wolf any longer “Cohen remarked. “That’s out the door, and his money’s gone with it. That’s the end of the enormous ruse.” Trump, according to Cohen, will continue to fuel speculation that he will run “until the very, very last second.” “It’s not going to happen,” Cohen believes in the end. The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Trump’s office for comment on Sunday morning but received no response in time for publishing. Any responses will be added to this story.

