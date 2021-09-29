Trump is planning a lawsuit to prevent the release of records related to the Capitol riots.

Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a lawsuit to prevent the release of White House records to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol incident on Jan. 6, according to a source close with his plans.

If he follows through, Trump’s move against the Committee could result in legal battles, delaying the investigation and putting Congress’ jurisdiction over the executive branch to the test, according to the source.

After the Committee issued a new set of subpoenas seeking testimony from Trump’s former aides, Trump announced he would use executive privilege.

“We will fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds for the good of our country,” Trump said in a statement, “while we wait to find out whether or not Subpoenas will be issued to Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused in tearing apart our Democrat-run cities across America.”

Regardless of Trump’s intention to sue, President Joe Biden has the final say on whether or not to withhold specific records from the previous administration. A legal struggle, on the other hand, might impede investigators’ access to the requested records.

According to CNN, the Biden administration is willing to hand over records to Congress that would otherwise be considered privileged.

In a statement to CNN, White House spokesman Michael Gwin stated, “As President Biden has said, the events of January 6th were a sad stain on our country’s history, and they constituted an attack on the fundamentals of our constitution and democracy in a manner that few other events have.”

The Select Committee reportedly asked phone carriers to save the records of former President Donald Trump and his family, as well as certain Republican politicians involved in the “Stop the Steal” event, last month. They’ve also requested “any papers and correspondence within the White House” on that day, as well as schedules and meetings.