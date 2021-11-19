Trump is enraged when McConnell dismisses his threats and meets with Schumer to discuss the debt ceiling.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to discuss putting party differences aside and moving forward on raising the debt ceiling in the United States.

“We had a good discussion about multiple different problems that are all extending here as we approach toward the end of the session,” McConnell said of his meeting with Schumer. “We decided to keep talking and working together.”

Republicans have been pushing back the debt ceiling vote, which must be passed by December 15 to avert a government collapse, since October as they try to defeat the Biden administration’s $1.7 trillion social safety plan. The debt ceiling was scheduled to expire sooner than expected, and it was only extended for another two months when several Republicans decided to stop a filibuster that had been delaying the vote.

The United States has never defaulted on its debt, and analysts believe that doing so would cause a financial crisis. Former President Donald Trump dismissed such projections, claiming that President Joe Biden’s bill would have severe economic consequences if it passed. The previous president expressed his disgust with the McConnell-Schumer conversations after learning of them.

“Looks like the Democrats are getting far more than they ever imagined possible, thanks in large part to Mitch McConnell’s stupid decision to cave on the Debt Ceiling and give them two months to get their act together,” Trump wrote. “They are wreaking havoc on our country! We’ve been put in a much weaker bargaining position, but we still have the ‘Trump Card,’ which is the Debt Ceiling.” “We should not approve a Debt Ceiling rise unless they drop this awful, Communistic-style Bill that will destroy everything we stand for as a country. Not like last time, when he crumpled up like a cheap umbrella, the Old Broken Crow [McConnell] must be willing to play this hand “Trump penned the letter. “McConnell should not have granted a two-month extension, but that is what happened. Win the Debt Ceiling battle or resign!” Trump has been harshly critical of McConnell recently, demanding for his resignation if Democrats pass Biden’s social-security measure. With a notional majority in the Senate (50 senators plus Harris), the Democrats are in a strong position. This is a condensed version of the information.