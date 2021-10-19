Trump incorrectly refers to Thomas Jefferson as the “Principal Writer” of the Constitution and opposes the removal of the statue.

In a statement criticizing New York City officials for choosing to remove Thomas Jefferson’s statue from City Hall, former President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed that he was a “principal writer” of the Constitution.

“The late, great Thomas Jefferson, one of our most important Founding Fathers, and a principal writer of the Constitution of the United States, is being ‘evicted’ from the magnificent New York City Council Chamber,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday evening by spokesperson Liz Harrington.

NEW!

“Well, it’s finally happened,” said President Donald J. Trump. The late, great Thomas Jefferson, one of our country’s most important Founding Fathers and a key author of the United States Constitution, is being “evicted” from the gorgeous New York City Council Chamber… pic.twitter.com/XXdrGyrpMn Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLiz The date is October 19, 2021. The United States Constitution was not written by Jefferson. At the time of the convention, he was in France. The Declaration of Independence, on the other hand, was written by him. James Madison is regarded as the founding father of the United States Constitution.

Several Twitter users promptly pointed out the error.

“I know he doesn’t use social media, but he still has access to the internet, right?” @The Lodi Legend wrote this.

“Oof. @ABargler wrote, “Trump should’ve seen Hamilton on Disney+.”

“Who would have thought this would ever be possible (I did and predicted it long ago!)” Trump continued in his statement.

He went on to say, “Next up, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and, of course, George Washington.” “The radical left has gone insane, and it is doing havoc on our country—but reasonable people will return soon, and our country will be respected once more.” Due to concerns voiced by several Black and Latino Council members regarding Jefferson’s ownership of slaves, the New York Public Design Commission agreed on Monday to remove the statue.

“We’re not attempting to revise history. During a public meeting, Councilor Inez Barron stated, “We’re not fighting history.” “What we’re saying is that we want to make sure the entire narrative is told—that there are no half-truths and that we’re not lying.” The statue has been in City Hall since 1834, and in 1915 it was moved to the main chamber. The location of the statue has not yet been determined, but it will be. This is a condensed version of the information.