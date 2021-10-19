Trump has launched a major legal battle to keep White House records private.

Legal analysts doubt that former President Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent the release of information pertaining to his conduct and communications during the January 6 uprising would succeed.

The National Archives was requested to turn over papers from Trump’s tenure in office and the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot, which was carried out by supporters of the former president, by the congressional January 6 committee in August.

President Joe Biden has declined to invoke executive privilege in response to a request for specific data.

However, a lawyer for Trump claimed in a complaint filed Monday that the ex-president had an interest in protecting such privilege over the records and that the committee request was “invalid and unenforceable through the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

“I filed superior pleadings in law school,” one legal expert told The Independent. Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee’s top members, retaliated, alleging the legal action was an attempt to “delay and obstruct” the committee’s probe.

“While precedent and the law are on our side,” the statement from the committee leaders said, “executive privilege is not absolute, and President Biden has so far declined to utilize it.”

Trump’s lawsuit foreshadows a protracted judicial battle. Although the Supreme Court has previously determined that ex-presidents have some right to invoke executive privilege, the scope of that authority has never been tested in court.

According to Peter Shane, an Ohio State University law expert, the lawsuit might pave new constitutional ground.

“I don’t believe there has ever been such a matter adjudicated by a court,” he said, referring to a compendium containing earlier court judgments involving presidential debates about confidentiality.

Other legal experts have cast doubt on Trump’s chances of becoming president.

The case, according to Norm Eisen, who served as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, is “doomed to fail” since Biden “determines whether executive privilege applies, not Donald Trump.”

“As a result, the entire premise of the claim,” he told The Independent, “that there is an executive privilege to be maintained here fails.”

“The lawsuit’s separation of powers claims apply to Joe Biden, who is the incumbent president and to whom this constitutional doctrine applies. This is a condensed version of the information.