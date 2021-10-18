Trump has filed a lawsuit to prevent the release of papers related to the Capitol disturbances.

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to prevent the handover of records to a congressional select committee on January 6, challenging President Joe Biden’s decision to release them.

In the case, the former president alleges that the request is “almost infinite in breadth” and that it seeks information that have no legitimate link to that day.

According to the court papers, “Mr Biden has declined to assert executive privilege over multiple clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee in a political ruse to satisfy his party allies,” Mr Trump claims.

The records are being sought as part of the committee’s inquiry into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Mr Biden’s victory from being certified.