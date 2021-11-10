Trump Endorses Idaho Governor’s Rival in a State Trump Won with 64% of the Vote.

Former President Donald Trump backed Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for governor of Idaho in 2022 on Tuesday.

Trump won Idaho with about 64% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election. According to The Associated Press, Trump added that McGeachin has supported him from the beginning and that he will fight for gun rights, American manufacturing, strong borders, school choice, and farmers.

“She will be a terrific Governor and will never let you down!” said the recommendation.

McGeachin posted on Twitter: “It is a tremendous honor to get the support of our country’s greatest president. President Trump is a true American fighter, and I am a true Idaho fighter.” She also updated her Twitter profile picture to a photo of herself and Trump standing side by side, giving each other thumbs up.

At the Idaho secretary of state’s office, there are 14 current gubernatorial candidates. Eight of the 14 are Republicans, while the other two are Democrats. In mid-May, the Republican primary will be held.

Brad Little, Idaho’s Republican governor, has yet to announce his reelection ambitions, but he has been fundraising and is anticipated to run. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor do not share a ticket.

In recent months, McGeachin’s and Little’s relationship has deteriorated. McGeachin’s relationship with Little worsened after he signed an executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak and searched for a way to activate the Idaho National Guard to send troops to the US-Mexico border while Little was out of state.

Little revoked all of her executive orders, including the one prohibiting the use of masks. Local leaders, he said, should make those judgments. Little has apparently ceased informing McGeachin when he leaves the state, potentially setting the stage for a judicial struggle over how the Idaho Constitution should be interpreted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In reaction to Trump’s endorsement of McGeachin, Little said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, “As Governor, I have worked effectively with Idahoans to make Idaho the least regulated state in the country and retain the greatest economy.” “In Idaho, we’re fighting back against Biden’s vaccine mandates and unprecedented government overreach by prohibiting vaccine passports.” Idaho’s current market capitalization is $1 billion. This is a condensed version of the information.