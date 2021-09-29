Trump Endorses a ‘MAGA’ Candidate for Governor of Arizona and Slams GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

After GOP Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared he would not support “decertification” of the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump endorsed a “MAGA” Republican.

Trump announced his support for former television news presenter Kari Lake on Tuesday, blasting Ducey and complimenting Lake for her devotion to “Election Integrity” and “the MAGA movement.” After the results of a disputed audit in Maricopa County once again proved that Trump had been clearly defeated by President Joe Biden, Ducey tweeted on Friday that the 2020 conclusion would not be decertified.

In a statement, Trump stated, “Kari Lake is running for Governor of the Great State of Arizona.” “She is a wonderful person who worked for many years as a well-known television anchor and journalist. As a result, few people are capable of taking on the Fake News Media like Kari. She is tough on crime, will defend our border, the Second Amendment, the military, and veterans, and will work to restore election integrity (past and future!).”

“She opposes Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and “woke” curriculum in our schools,” she says. She’ll do a better job than RINO Governor Doug Duceyâ€”it won’t even be a competition!” he added. “Kari will be very proud of her lovely family and the MAGA movement. Kari Lake has my unequivocal recommendation. She’ll make a fantastic Governor for Arizona’s wonderful people!”

Lake has organized rallies against COVID-19 mask mandates and attempted to create an association with Trump while backing his fraudulent claims of having won the 2020 election since leaving as a news anchor at Phoenix Fox station KSAZ and announcing her candidacy earlier this year.

According to recent polls, Lake is leading the Republican field, while Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, an ardent opponent of Trump and his frequent voter fraud accusations, is the top-polling Democratic contender and her likely general election opponent.

Since 2015, Ducey has served as governor of Arizona for two terms in a row, and he is not eligible to seek for a third term under state law. Although his political future remains uncertain, the governor has already stated that he will not run for a position in the United States Senate in Arizona in 2022.

