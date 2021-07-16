Trump denies discussing a coup with General Milley, saying he “never even gave it a thought.”

After rumors surfaced that the highest-ranking US military worried Trump would launch a coup to keep the presidency, former President Donald Trump denied ever discussing a coup with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Despite the fact that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen, and despite the fact that many people, including the general public, were urging us to call in the military, I never even considered it,” Trump said in a statement released on Friday.

“I never once discussed with [Milley] bringing in the military, or a ‘coup,’ which makes sense because I lost total confidence in him and the way he handled himself on our little walk to the church,” he said, referring to a walk the two took together as part of a larger group to St. John’s Church in June 2020.

The journey to the church was widely panned because US Park Police and National Guard troops used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse a crowd of demonstrators in Lafayette Square before Trump, Milley, and the others marched through the park to get to St. John’s.

Although a pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol in a violent attack on January 6 in an attempt to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor, Trump declared on Friday that there was never an attempt at a coup.

“There was no discussion of a coup, there was no coup, it never happened,” Trump stated.

Milley thought Trump would try a coup, according to assertions in an upcoming book by Washington Post authors Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, titled I Alone Can Fix It. The book also claims that in the aftermath of Trump’s election, the top general and other Joint Chiefs of Staff prepared to quit individually rather than carry out Trump’s unconstitutional commands.

Trump’s Friday remark is the second time this week that he has reacted to the book’s charges.

On Thursday, Trump slammed the book’s claim, saying that while he isn’t “for coups,” Milley would be “one of the last people I would trust.” This is a condensed version of the information.