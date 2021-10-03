Trump demands that the Pulitzer Committee ‘rescind’ its awards for reporting on Russian collusion.

Former President Donald Trump urged on Sunday that the Pulitzer Prize committee “immediately rescind” honors given to staff at The New York Times and The Washington Post in 2018 for their reporting on Russian election meddling.

“[The prizes were presented] based on fraudulent reporting of a non-existent relationship between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. In a two-page letter to the temporary administrator of the Pulitzer Prize, Bud Kliment, Trump claimed, “The coverage was nothing more than a politically motivated farce.”

Letter from President Donald J. Trump to the Pulitzer Prizes.

twitter.com/tJlOwf6GdU

October 3, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA)

Trump said that the article was lacking in facts since it claimed that his campaign “allegedly collaborated with Russia” in a coordinated election intervention effort in 2016.

In his letter, he stated, “When it becomes clear that a Pulitzer Prize-winning work was based on sloppy, questionable, and clearly incorrect reporting — as is the case here — the Pulitzer Prize Board must react accordingly.”

He went on to say that the awards should be revoked since they are based on a series of articles on the “now disproved Russian collusion conspiracy theory.”

Trump slammed the headlines, calling them “sensational” and claiming that the reporting relied “heavily” on anonymous sources.

Later in the letter, he stated that the allegations had been proven false and that he had been “exonerated of these crimes.”

However, special counsel Robert Mueller stated in 2019 that he did not exonerate Trump and that prosecuting him with a crime was simply “not an option.”

According to the Associated Press, Mueller said at the time, “If we had confidence that the president definitely did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

In support of this claim, Trump mentioned the indictment of former cybersecurity attorney Michael Sussman as a “damning rebuke of the media’s infatuation with the conspiracy myth” in his letter.

“The indictment specifically charges Mr. Sussman of lying to the FBI when he supplied ‘evidence’ purporting to reveal secret contacts between my organization and the Alfa bank in Russia,” Trump said.

Trump has already dismissed the conclusions of the investigations, including the roughly 5,000 pages of documents handed to Mueller's team by the White House.