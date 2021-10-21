Trump Could Be Arrested Over the January 6 Subpoenas—Why Here’s He Won’t.

If Donald Trump refuses to comply with a subpoena in the House investigation launched on January 6, legal experts told The Washington Newsday that he has no special protection as the former president; nonetheless, Congress is unlikely to utilize its historic powers to arrest him for obstruction.

According to The New York Times, Trump has told allies not to comply with subpoenas related to the investigation, and he sued the chairman of the House’s January 6 committee, Bennie Thompson, and the director of the National Archives on Monday in an attempt to prevent access to White House documents from the time of the riot.

Such behavior could lead committee members to question if Trump is hindering the investigation. The House could arrest someone who is “obstruct[ing]the discharge of the legislature’s functions” by using its “inherent contempt power.” Norman Eisen, co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, told The Washington Newsday that committee members may have previously discussed that power.

He did say, though, that it was unlikely to be utilized “for what [Trump] has done thus far.”

“The house hasn’t used its inherent contempt powers in a long time, and I don’t believe they will do so for these purposes,” Eisen added.

Any attempt to exercise such authority would almost certainly result in litigation and delays, he noted.

“This isn’t to imply Trump’s viewpoint is correct so far. Not at all. However, it looks that they will be dealt with through the normal civil and criminal processes.” While Congress has always “been considered to possess the authority,” according to Kate Shaw of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, it is exceedingly unlikely to be exercised.

“It’s almost unfathomable to me that the power would be renewed in the context of a president, even a previous one,” she remarked.

Trump to go to jail?

For refusing to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, the committee has already stated that it will hold Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon in criminal contempt. Failure to comply is a criminal crime that carries a fine and a possible prison sentence of up to one year.

So, if Trump refuses to cooperate, will he be imprisoned? Experts are split on the issue.

Trump would “not be protected in any way.” This is a condensed version of the information.