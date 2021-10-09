Trump claims ‘voter fraud beyond belief’ in Michigan and calls for an audit.

Former President Donald Trump called for a recount of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan on Saturday, stating that voting fraud in the state was “beyond belief.”

He urged his supporters to join a rally on October 12 “when Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Scam,” according to a statement.

Trump lost Michigan by nearly three points to Vice President Joe Biden, yet there has been no evidence of massive voter fraud produced.

“Anyone who loves about our Great Country should go,” he added, “because we won’t have a future or a country until we look to the past and correct what happened.”

Until Trump turned Michigan red in 2016, it was thought to be a Democratic-leaning state. It voted for a Republican for president for the first time in 1988. In 2020, Biden won 50.6 percent of the vote in Michigan, compared to Trump’s 47.8 percent.

According to The Detroit News, Michigan senators presented a bill in June that would have created a bipartisan board to engage an independent firm to audit 10% of precincts in each county and 20% of precincts in Democratic-leaning Detroit.

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer would be opposed to a law requiring an audit if it were to pass.

According to WJRT-TV, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, announced in March that 250 random audits around the state affirmed the 2020 presidential election’s accuracy and integrity.

“Tell their constituents the truth,” she said, “that our election was the safest in history, and the results truly reflect the will of Michigan’s citizens.”

Following the 2020 election, Trump and other conservatives promoted the false idea that the election was rigged in key states. In some swing states, such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida, they have campaigned for election audits.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, a highly panned audit confirmed Biden’s victory in the normally conservative state. Trump lost the county by a wider margin than the first count revealed, according to the audit.

Following the announcement of the findings, Trump falsely claimed at a rally in Georgia on September 25 that the audit had shown rampant fraud.

“We won the forensic audit in Arizona yesterday.” This is a condensed version of the information.