Trump claims that the United States has “never witnessed foolishness like the pullout from Afghanistan.”

As he criticized the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Donald Trump stated, “We’ve never seen idiocy like this.”

He said on Fox News that US officials gave the Taliban names of Americans and Afghan supporters to help facilitate their escape from the country, according to a Politico story.

Mr Trump, who called in to Fox News’ Sean Hannity’s show to criticize his successor, Joe Biden, said: “We’re employing the Taliban and handing lists of Americans to the Taliban, so now you can knock on the door, grab them, and take them out.”

“This country has never seen such idiocy, and our country is in serious jeopardy, and things are just going to get worse.”

“We had something where they (the Taliban) didn’t get near us,” the former president continued, referring to his time in government. They were apprehensive of us.

“I told them that if they did anything, we would hit them where it hurts the most: their houses.

“And they know it, and they were expecting us; they would have been delighted to let us go and grab every American and anyone else we wanted, as well as our equipment, but for some reason, he (Biden) botched the plan and sent the military out first.

“Today is a really terrible day for our country and a huge humiliation, to say the least. For our country, today is a very perilous day.”

Mr Biden’s detractors have slammed him for allegedly passing a list of names to the Taliban, which has been termed as a “death list” by one unidentified US defense officer.

When questioned by a reporter, Mr. Biden said he was unaware of any specific list, but that names could have been passed on to the Taliban.

“There have been times when our military has contacted their Taliban counterparts and said, for example, this bus is coming through with X amount of people on board,” he said.

“We’d like you to allow that bus or that group to pass.”

“Of course, there have been times like that. And, to the best of my understanding, the majority of that has occurred in those cases.” “The summary comes to an end.”