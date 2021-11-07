Trump claims that Biden’s ‘disaster’ in Afghanistan will result in China assuming control of Bagram Air Base.

Former President Donald Trump has slammed Vice President Joe Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan, claiming that China will seize control of Bagram Air Base.

“We would have retained Bagram because it is next to China and one hour away from their nuclear facility, and we gave that up as well,” Trump said in a Fox News interview released Sunday. “And now, in my opinion, China is going to take over Bagram.

Though Trump agreed that the US should withdraw from Afghanistan, he accused the Biden administration of attempting to forget about the “disaster” pullout and its consequences.

“They don’t discuss it any longer. They purposefully avoid discussing it. It had gotten to the point where it was killing him. They ceased mentioning it two or three days after it ended “he stated

“What they did with the so-called withdrawal, which was really a surrender,” Trump said, “it was the most disgraceful, disgusting thing they ever did, and I don’t know if we ever recover mentally from it.”

The generals, according to the former president, should be held “responsible because they should never have permitted that to happen.” He added that the generals may have also persuaded Biden to “come to his senses” during the August withdrawal.

During the interview, Trump stated that the drawdown should have been handled differently, recalling his agreement with the Taliban to withdraw US soldiers by May 2021.

“Remember, I was the one who whittled it down to 2,500 troops. I would have gone out as well, but we would have gone out in force. We would have emerged victorious “he stated

Trump stated that if he had been in charge of the withdrawal, he would have kept control of the Parwan Detention Facility, a military prison near Bagram Air Base.

Biden, according to the former president, is responsible for the deaths of 13 US service members in an ISIS-led terrorist attack at Kabul’s international airport, as well as for abandoning military equipment and some American citizens and U.S. holders in Afghanistan.

“We would have gotten everyone out, carried all of our equipment out, and there would have been no dead soldiers or soldiers losing arms and legs—because people. This is a condensed version of the information.