Trump claims he would defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 election, claiming DeSantis would ‘drop out.’

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ran for president in 2024, he would defeat him.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Trump remarked, “If I confronted him, I’d beat him like I defeated everyone else.”

Trump argued that he has a good chance against anyone else, even DeSantis, a probable GOP contender who, according to recent polls, is widely favored by Republicans. If DeSantis decides to run in 2024, the former president is convinced that everyone else, including himself, will drop out.

Trump stated, “I don’t think I’ll face him.” “I believe the majority of people would drop out, and I believe he [DeSantis] would drop out as well.”

Trump claimed in this interview that he is still examining his choices, however he did not confirm that he will run in 2024. Meanwhile, DeSantis said on Wednesday that he will run for reelection in 2022 and evaded concerns about a presidential run in 2024.

“I’m not thinking about anything other than doing my job. He told Fox News, “We’ve got a lot of stuff going on in Florida.”

Despite his confidence in his ability to defeat DeSantis and any other Republican contender, Trump’s influence inside his own party and among conservatives has waned.

In a poll conducted by Republican pollster Carter Wrenn on Wednesday, the former president was tied with DeSantis for 2024 support.

Republican voters’ support for Trump fell to 26.2 percent in September, down from 46 percent in July, according to the poll. Though DeSantis’ support is now close to Trump’s at 25.2 percent, it has nearly doubled from July, when it was only 13 percent.

In a statement, Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, said, “These results will undoubtedly come as a shock to Donald Trump.” “It’s apparent that Americans are dissatisfied with our decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years. Voters were astute enough to notice that Trump began the pullout and legitimized the Taliban through negotiations.”

Meanwhile, according to Yahoo Finance, Trump has regularly mentioned his economic achievements, which he may use in his election campaign if he decides to run.

“We did a job that no one had done before, and if COVID hadn’t come along and disrupted us, we would have had the best economy,” he told the outlet.

Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.