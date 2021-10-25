Trump Calls the United States a “Laughingstock” and Discusses the Border Wall, Terrorism Threat, and Afghanistan Exit.

Former President Donald Trump stated in a statement released Sunday that the United States is now a “laughingstock all over the world!” as he addressed the departure from Afghanistan and the terrorism threat, among other things.

“Our country is dying from within, and nobody is doing anything to stop it,” he claimed, repeating his demand for a border wall, claiming that the country is being “poisoned” by the millions of individuals illegally crossing our borders.

President Donald Trump:

“…Our country is dying from the inside out, and no one is doing anything about it. FINISH THE WALL is the first thing that needs be done, and it may be done quickly… pic.twitter.com/1I1B96ssG7 October 24, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) “In the vast majority of situations, [they]are not even interrogated or stopped. Many are criminals from other nations’ vacated prisons, the majority of whom are extremely dangerous “In a statement sent on Twitter by his spokesman Liz Harrington, he stated. “The first thing that should be done is to FINISH THE WALL,” says the author. He went on to say that an agreement with Mexico should be struck in which the country serves as a “barrier” rather than a “launching pad for the illegals that are flooding in.” Many Afghans who fled their nation when the Taliban took control shouldn’t be in the United States, Trump said in his remarks on immigration. He made the following observations: “Almost everyone who arrived from Afghanistan rushed the flights and should not be here. Those individuals must be thoroughly investigated since many of them will be linked to high-level terrorism.” When he was in the White House, some topics, such as the economy, were handled differently, according to the former president.

“What a knucklehead our country has become. It’s hard to believe that just ten months ago, we didn’t have any of these issues, let alone a terrible economy, inflation, or skyrocketing fuel prices “he stated

Trump said at the end of his remarks that the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could have been handled differently, pointing to the 13 US service personnel who were “needlessly slain” in an August explosion outside Kabul airport.

