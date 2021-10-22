Trump calls Meghan McCain a “lowlife” and claims he helped arrange John McCain’s funeral.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump rekindled his dispute with the family of late Senator John McCain by calling Meghan McCain, McCain’s daughter and former co-host of the show, a “bully and basically a lowlife.”

“Isn’t it interesting that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, suddenly claims that the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of ‘The View’ bullied her?” Trump stated in a statement.

The late senator’s funeral was made possible, according to the former president.

“I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, arranged and orchestrated by him, at the request of many of her representatives, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan,” Trump added.

“In any case, Meghan should fight the Communists rather than recounting how they abused her, harmed her, and made her ‘physically ill.’ She could fight back against The View’s losers the same way she battles extremely nice and well-intentioned Republicans, and she’d be doing herself a world of good!, “Trump went on to say.

His remarks are in response to Meghan McCain’s new Audible memoir, Bad Republican, which chronicles her departure from The View earlier this month.

She discloses in the book’s last chapter that she left the talk show because of the way the other co-hosts treated her because of her conservative viewpoint, citing Whoopi Goldberg’s “open scorn” for her and Joy Behar’s on-air attacks.

McCain also chastised Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, for attending her father’s funeral in 2018.

“They should never have come,” she remarked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday. “They had no right to be there. I recall seeing them, and in particular, seeing her. They had no right to be there, and it’s something that irritates me to this day.”