Trump blasts the debt-ceiling deal, saying McConnell ‘had the weapon but couldn’t use it.’

Former President Donald Trump chastised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for failing to use his “weapon” against Democrats and agreeing to a debt-ceiling deal.

McConnell had previously opposed a deal, but on Wednesday he changed his mind, saying that Republicans would not block a Democratic attempt to enact a short-term remedy. After 10 Republicans joined McConnell to break a GOP filibuster, the solo debt ceiling bill passed along party lines on Thursday.

McConnell claimed that he had “moved forward” with a “strategy to avoid default.” During a Thursday night interview on Fox News’ Hannity, Trump slammed the minority leader’s move and called for “new leadership” among Senate Republicans.

Trump stated, “The Republican Senate requires new leadership.” “I’ve been saying it for years: Mitch isn’t the guy.” He’s not the proper person for the job, and he’s not performing it well. He offered them a lifeline, but it was more than that. He gave them so much time to decide out what they should do now because they were in such a pickle. They would have been powerless to intervene.” “He had the weapon, but he couldn’t use it,” Trump added. “And it’s a pity, it’s a pity.” I’m familiar with these 11 individuals. Some are fantastic, but others I don’t always agree with. Some of the names are familiar to me, so I’m not surprised. But I’ll tell you something: what occurred today was not a nice thing. He made a huge blunder.” Trump had made a statement earlier in the day asking Republican senators to “not vote for this awful plan being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell.” Despite the fact that ten senators voted with McConnell, no Republicans voted in support of the bill, which raised the debt ceiling until December and did not require GOP votes to pass.

McConnell’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) delivered a speech slamming Republicans for partisan “brinksmanship” just after 11 Republicans joined Democrats to stop debate on the bill and enable the vote to proceed.

“The Republicans engaged in a reckless and risky partisan game, and I am relieved that their brinkmanship failed,” Schumer added. “For the greater good of the United States of America.” This is a condensed version of the information.