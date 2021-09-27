Trump blasts McConnell and other GOP senators for voting for a “destructive” infrastructure bill.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has chastised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 18 other Republican members of Congress for voting for the “destructive” Democrat-led infrastructure bill.

In a statement released Monday, Trump said, “The Republicans in the Senate have the cards, including political cards, to halt the onslaught of Democrat legislation that will further lead to the demise of the United States.”

“The 19 Senators who voted for the [non]Infrastructure Bill, of which only 11 [percent]is infrastructure as we know it, have dealt Republicans a serious blow,” Trump added. “They can’t make that mistake again.” They have to use every single card in the deck!”

McConnell and the other 18 GOP Senate members voted in early August to pursue a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, according to Trump’s remarks. Roads, bridges, water systems, and other objectives are all included in the package.

In a 69-30 vote, the Senate majority voted to move the bill. The 19 Republicans voted with every member of the Senate Democratic caucus to send the bill to the House of Representatives for final approval.

Senators Roy Blunt of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah were among the bill’s other GOP sponsors.

Trump grumbled at the time that the package’s passage would help Democrats in forthcoming elections. He promised to back Republican primary challengers to any GOP incumbents who voted for the bill to move forward.

Trump tweeted, “This will be a win for the Biden Administration and Democrats, and it will be widely used in the 2022 election.” “It’s a loss for the United States, a bad deal that makes Republicans look weak, naive, and stupid.”

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters last Thursday that he no longer sees the bill as bipartisan. He urged his Republican colleagues to vote no on the measure, particularly because Democrats intend to pair it with a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill currently proposes $110 billion for roads, $73 billion for power grids, $66 billion for railways, $65 billion for expanded broadband access, $55 billion for clean drinking water, $50 billion for environmentally friendly utility systems, and $39 billion for public transportation. This is a condensed version of the information.