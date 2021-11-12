Trump backs Michael McCaul, who was convicted of 1/6 and said he deserved to be impeached.

Despite Rep. Michael McCaul’s past denunciation of Trump for his behavior on January 6, former President Donald Trump has endorsed his reelection campaign.

On Thursday, Trump supported three Republican Texas congressmen, including McCaul. Despite not voting in favor of Trump’s second impeachment, in which he was charged with inciting a riot in the United States Capitol, McCaul issued a statement condemning the former president’s “rhetoric and behavior” and explaining that he voted against the impeachment because it was rushed, while urging a “peaceful transition of power” for incoming Joe Biden.

In his support, Trump made no mention of McCaul’s criticism of his behavior on January 6.

In a statement, Trump said, “Michael McCaul is doing a tremendous job for the wonderful State of Texas.” “He works tirelessly to safeguard our borders, defend the Second Amendment, and stand by our courageous military and veterans.” He’ll fight for our America First agenda, take on China, and hold Joe Biden accountable for his inept performance in Afghanistan. Michael McCaul has my unqualified endorsement!” On the same day, Trump backed Reps. Pat Fallon and John Carter. Fallon and Carter were two of the 147 Republicans in Congress who objected to Biden’s victory being certified on January 6th. McCaul did not protest to the certification because doing so would “create a hazardous precedent that might call into question the basic institution of our democracy,” he said. One week after the Capitol assault, when Trump was impeached for the unprecedented second time by the House, McCaul delivered a statement criticizing Trump for his behavior on “that sad day.” The Texas Republican made it plain that he would not vote for Trump’s impeachment because he believed the process was moving too swiftly.

On January 13, McCaul declared, “I strongly reject the president’s tone and behavior.” “It’s possible that there were impeachable offenses committed in the days leading up to and on that sad day. However, we were not given enough time to thoroughly examine the facts and evidence before the impeachment was rushed to the House floor.” “I will reject impeachment with a heavy heart at this moment,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.