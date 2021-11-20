Trump Backs ‘DINO’ Ryan Guillen, a Texas lawmaker, defected from the Democrats to the Republicans.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump backed Democratic Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen, only days after Guillen announced his defection from the GOP.

Guillen, who has served as a representative for parts of the Rio Grande Valley for nearly two decades, announced last Monday that he was switching parties because his beliefs were “no longer in step” with the Democratic Party.

In an endorsement posted by Liz Harrington, the former president’s spokesperson, Trump sent his “congratulations” to Guillen on Friday.

“Congratulations to Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen on joining the Republican Party,” Trump wrote. “Ryan served in the Texas Legislature as a Democrat for nearly two decades, but he switched parties due to the radical left’s relentless destruction of our country.” NEW! President Donald J. Trump endorses Ryan Guillen for Texas State Representative in this photo. twitter.com/uzXg70TBmA November 19, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) “Our movement is gaining traction across the country, and Ryan Guillen, our newest Republican State Legislator, has my complete and total endorsement!” he continued. Guillen celebrated the support on Twitter on Friday night.

“I am thrilled to have your support, President Trump. Trump signs dominated south Texas in the fall of 2020. From myself and my friends and neighbors, a heartfelt THANK YOU! “‘I’m a Texas lawmaker,’ he added.

President Donald Trump, It means a lot to me to have your support. Trump signs dominated south Texas in the fall of 2020. From me and my friends and neighbors, a heartfelt thank you. pic.twitter.com/BFiT4r5ksU Rep. Ryan Guillen (@RyanGuillen) (@RyanGuillen) (@RyanGuillen) (@RyanGuillen 20 November 2021 Last year, Guillen won re-election by 17 points as a Democrat in a district Trump won by more than ten points. He intends to run for re-election as a Republican in 2022.

“After much thought and prayer with my family, I believe that my fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life views are no longer in line with the Democrat Party of today, and I am proudly running as a Republican to represent House District 31,” Guillen said in a statement.

Despite President Joe Biden’s successes in numerous states, including Texas, the Lone Star State’s southern region turned the Republicans in 2020.

Republicans, on the other hand, have been ecstatic. This is a condensed version of the information.