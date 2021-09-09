Trump appointees Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and others refuse to resign from military boards.

Although the Biden administration has asked 11 Trump appointments to military service academy advisory committees to resign or face dismissal, many have stated that they would not do so.

On Wednesday, former senior adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway, former press secretary Sean Spicer, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, and former cabinet member Russ Vought were all asked to resign.

Assistant to the president Catherine Russell told the appointees in a letter dated September 8, 2021 that their resignation was required by the end of the business day or their employment with the board would be terminated by 6 p.m. that evening.

Vice President Joe Biden, I’m not going to resign, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP

September 8, 2021 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls)

In response, Conway wrote her own letter to Trump on Twitter, calling the resignation request “petty and political, if not personal.”

She went on to suggest that Biden made the choice to divert attention away from mounting COVID-19 cases, falling poll ratings, and a “deadly” exit from Afghanistan. Conway went on to say that serving on the Board of Visitors at the United States Air Force Academy is an honor.

“It was also an honor to serve a President whose acts resulted in the deaths of terrorists like al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani, rather than a President whose actions resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members,” she said. “I’m not going to resign, but you should.”

Vought also responded on Twitter, posting a photo of the letter with the comment “No.”

It’s a three-year contract.”

During his show, Newsmax, Spicer responded to the request for his resignation by stating that he will not quit and that he will join a lawsuit to defend his firing. Biden’s remarks on Inauguration Day about being a president for all people, including Trump supporters, were also questioned by the former press secretary.

“Can you tell me where that went?” He said, “Pretty much out the window.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the requests on Wednesday afternoon, saying they were made to ensure that the persons on the board were qualified and that their principles coincided with the president’s goals.

“I’ll leave it to others,” Psaki remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.