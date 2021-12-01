Trump and Clinton Flew Aboard Sex Offender’s Plane, According to Jeff Epstein’s Pilot

On Tuesday, a former employee of late financier Jeffrey Epstein testified that he flew former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump on the sex offender’s private plane.

Prosecutors called the first witness in their sex-trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was the late sex offender’s former girlfriend and social companion, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., who was hired by Epstein in 1991. She is currently charged with inducing youngsters to engage in illicit sex acts with the bankrupt financier.

The pilot stated in his statement that he usually receives notice when he is flying high-profile passengers. In the 2000s, Visoski admitted to flying Clinton a few times and Trump “more than once.” “I absolutely remember President Trump, but not many individuals linked with him,” the pilot stated when asked if the previous president flew with family. He also mentioned that Trump had flown on the jet before assuming office.

Other high-profile persons who travelled on the private plane with the longstanding pilot included acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, Prince Andrew, Maine Senator George Mitchell, and actor Kevin Spacey. While Visoski claimed he never witnessed sexual activity on board the plane, he did clarify that he spent the most of his time in the cockpit.

The pilot stated that registering the names of the passengers aboard Epstein’s private plane was not a priority at the time, but that for overseas trips, he would report an accurate passenger list. If the pilot didn’t know the passenger’s name, he stated he’d make a note of their gender.

Prosecutors also questioned Visoski about Maxwell’s friendship with Epstein during his testimony. Maxwell, whom the pilot referred to as “No. 2,” acted “couple-ish” with the late sex offender, according to the pilot. According to CNN, Visoski stated that he does not recall seeing them kiss or hold hands.

His testimony backs up Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz’s opening remark that Epstein and Maxwell were “collaborators in crime.” Maxwell scouted Epstein’s sexual assault victims from 1994 to 2004, according to Pomerantz.

Maxwell has already entered a not guilty plea to the charges. Her counsel also claimed that the prosecution was using her as a “scapegoat” for the actions of her boss, Epstein, who committed suicide in August 2019.

Since her arrest in July 2020 at her home in Bradford, New Hampshire, Maxwell has been imprisoned without bond. She is currently facing charges ranging from "transporting a minor for the purposes of prostitution" to "transporting a youngster for the purposes of prostitution."