Trump accuses Obama of causing “tremendous division” in America by being “smart and sharp.”

On Saturday night in South Florida, former President Donald Trump began his “History Tour” by slamming his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

The tour began in Sunrise, Florida, with Trump and former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly. During the occasion, he praised Obama, calling him “clever and keen,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“I liked him,” he said, despite the boos, according to the newspaper.

Nonetheless, according to the Sentinel, he went on to accuse Obama for generating “tremendous division” and hostility in the United States.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, received less praise from Trump. He claims that the United States is less recognized under his administration than it was under his own. “Every country in the globe benefits from the United States,” he remarked. “It’s an awful thing to say, but I don’t think America is fantastic right now,” Trump continued.

He singled out Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their lack of regard for Biden, despite the fact that he got along well with them while in office.

He said, “For whatever reason, I got along fine with them.” “Isn’t that preferable to a nuclear war?” Trump’s remarks come after a turbulent relationship with President Barack Obama. Trump and other Republicans maintained a false — and widely seen as racist — notion that Obama was not born in the United States and forged his birth certificate for years during Obama’s presidency.

“A lot of people don’t think it was a real certificate,” Trump remarked during a CNN interview in May 2012. Many folks do not believe it was genuine. His mother had not been admitted to the hospital. There were a lot of other things that came out as well. And, to be honest, I think you’d get greater ratings if you reported it honestly than you are.” In her biography Becoming, former First Lady Michelle Obama stated that she would “never forgive” Trump for his remarks.

“Of course, the whole [birther]thing was insane and mean-spirited,” she said, “with its underlying prejudice and xenophobia poorly veiled.”

Trump referred to Obama as “the worst president, perhaps, in the history of our country” during a 2016 interview with Fox News.

Former President Barack Obama’s office and the White House were contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.