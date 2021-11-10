Truckers are pushing to repeal the vaccine mandate, fearing that a labor shortage could wreak havoc on the supply chain.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Tuesday, attempting to halt the president’s efforts to impose a COVID-19 vaccine on enterprises with more than 100 employees.

The American Trucking Association (ATA) has cautioned that mandating truckers to get the shot could exacerbate the country’s overburdened supply system. According to the trade association, if the mandate goes into effect, the industry might lose as many as 37 percent of its employment.

The National Retail Federation and the National Federation of Independent Business jointly filed this lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans. The three agencies argue that the Biden rule will cause “irreparable harm” to American enterprises.

While ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said his organization urges Americans to get vaccinated, he believes the president’s power has been overstepped and that the demand on private firms does not take into account the realities of the trucking industry.

“We warned the government that this demand, given the nature of our industry and the makeup of our workforce, could have severe consequences for the supply chain and the economy,” Spear said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we are now forced to seek judicial review of this obligation.” Last month, David Dollar of the Brookings Institution told The Washington Newsday that the images of giant cargo ships clogging the nation’s ports waiting to be unloaded were mostly due to America’s manpower crisis. He cited a shortage of truckers as one of the main causes of the situation.

“Some people are retiring early or rethinking their lives as a result of this whole epidemic experience,” he said. “We have an aging population, and it’s a struggle to keep people employed.” The trucking industry is one of America’s elder industries, with an average age of nearly 50. Those who are adamantly opposed to the vaccine may find that retiring early is the best alternative. Given the complexion of the Fifth Circuit Court, the matter may not reach this point.

The New Orleans court is known for being one of the most conservative in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.