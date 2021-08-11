Truck traffic limitations are expected to stay in force after Brexit.

The “sunset clauses” in lorry traffic controls designed to avoid post-Brexit congestion near the Port of Dover will be lifted, allowing the emergency measures to be used indefinitely.

It implies that, once revisions to the law are enacted after MPs return from their summer break, the implementation of a traffic reconfiguration to the M20 will be able to continue over the present October 31 deadline.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), the change, which follows a consultation, will allow Operation Brock to respond to “any form of traffic disturbance in the area,” not just those related to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Fears that the UK’s exit from the EU might hamper cross-Channel trade led to the implementation of traffic management measures in Kent.

Domestic mitigations included Kent Access Permits, which required lorry drivers to obtain a permit before entering the south east England county, and Operation Brock.

Operation Brock consists of a series of concrete barriers that allow lorries to enter the Port of Dover from one side of the M20 while other traffic flows in both directions via a restricted narrow lane contraflow system on the opposite side of the route.

A mobile barrier was installed between Junctions 8 and 9 on the highway for the operation’s contraflow system, which the DfT indicated in April would be disassembled and placed on the hard shoulder in case it was needed again.

The legislation for Operation Brock was first put in place in 2019 in anticipation of a possible no-deal Brexit with Brussels, updated in 2020 before the end of the transition period, and again in 2021 in response to the closure of the French border due to fears of the UK-originated Alpha coronavirus variant – formerly known as the Kent mutation.

Ministers held a consultation in May and June to get feedback on suggestions to “put Operation Brock inside a sustainable long-term traffic management strategy,” which would entail deleting the legislation’s present sunset clauses, which would have meant it would have expired by November otherwise.

According to the rules of the consultation, implementing the amendment would allow Operation Brock to proceed. “The summary has come to an end.”