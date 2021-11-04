Truck drivers are expected to leave in greater numbers as a result of the Biden Vaccine mandate, which is already causing shortages.

The administration announced Thursday that President Joe Biden’s decision mandating businesses with more than 100 employees to adopt immunization mandates or have unvaccinated personnel tested weekly will take effect on January 4. And trucks in the United States are not exempt from the rule.

The head of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, stated on Twitter on Thursday that Biden’s program will not exempt the country’s major transportation corporations. “As a result, all of America’s largest trucking companies, who are already facing severe driver shortages, would lose a percentage of their staff,” Bevan wrote. “The supply chain crisis is about to get much, much worse.” The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has warned that the sector could lose up to 37% of its workforce if many truckers are not vaccinated. According to the American Trucking Association, vehicles transport more than 72 percent of all freight in the United States. The supply chain could be further strained if the trucking business loses a considerable number of drivers.

In an October 21 letter, ATA President Chris Spear wrote, “While majority of the country was sequestered in their homes, the trucking industry served its critical job and did so successfully with safety standards created by public health professionals.” “Now that employers are required to vaccinate their employees, our industry, as well as the communities, families, and companies we serve, will face a workforce problem.” The lonely nature of a trucker’s employment, according to Bevan, qualifies them for an exemption from immunization regulations. He tweeted, “A huge percentage of truckers are not vaxxed.” “The job’s very nature is iconoclastic: they spend the most of the day alone in a truck’s cab, with virtually little interaction with other people.” “As a result, they are significantly less likely to be infected than, instance, office workers or hospital personnel,” Bevan explained.

Massive cargo ships remain moored at the country’s ports, unable to release their cargo. Last month, Brookings Institution global economy expert David Dollar told The Washington Newsday that the supply chain slowdown is primarily due to a labor shortfall.

The nation's supply chain has been unable to keep up with buyer demand as a result of the pandemic-fueled boom of internet shopping.