Tropical Storm Nicholas is threatening Texas and Louisiana with heavy rain and flooding.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is projected to approach Texas and Louisiana during the next few days after forming over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, bringing with it the potential of heavy rain, flooding, and a storm surge.

Nicholas’ path has not been predicted by meteorologists, therefore there is some doubt about its landfall and strength.

Nicholas will stay over water longer and get stronger if it sticks to the right in its course to Texas, as compared to if it makes landfall further west in the state.

“With the exact track of Nicholas still unknown, there is still a chance for further strengthening if this storm continues offshore and moves northward,” CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said. “Nicholas will be swimming in some of the Gulf’s hottest waters.”

Nicholas is forecast to be a moderate tropical storm with heavy precipitation and flooding risk. This indicates that flash floods will most likely occur near the Gulf Coast from Texas to southwest Louisiana during the first half of the week.

There’s also a growing fear that the heavy rains will bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to coastal Texas, with much to 15 inches in isolated spots.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicholas could reach 65 mph by Tuesday AM.

Southwestern Louisiana and the coastal region of Texas, including Corpus Christi and Houston, are still under a flash flood watch.

“Despite making landfall in southern Texas earlier than expected, this storm has the potential to cause extensive flash floods. “4 to 5 inches of rain can certainly cause difficulties in Houston,” Sater warned. “Anything more than that will exacerbate the problem.”

Tropical Storm Nicholas’ high winds may potentially cause some trees to fall and power interruptions. Texas and Louisiana are likely to have thunderstorms and showers by Sunday, but heavy rainfall are expected to last all week.