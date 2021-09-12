Tropical Storm Nicholas is headed for the Gulf Coast, posing a flood risk in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

This week, Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to deliver heavy rain and possibly flooding to the Gulf Coast, including areas damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Although the storm’s brunt is predicted to impact Texas and western Louisiana—west of the areas hardest damaged by Ida—the National Hurricane Center warns that heavy rain and flooding might reach as far east as Mississippi.

Nicholas developed over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and was upgraded to a named storm. According to the hurricane center, it is predicted to strengthen as it advances north across the Gulf.

Tropical storm conditions are predicted to develop along the northeastern and southern shores of Mexico on Monday. Nicholas is expected to hit the Texas coast on Tuesday as a “strong” tropical storm, according to forecasters.

The storm will dump five to ten inches of rain on most locations, with isolated spots receiving up to 15 inches. Storm surge could be “life-threatening” along the Texas coast, from the Rio Grande’s mouth to High Island, northeast of Galveston.

In a tweet, the hurricane center said, “Flash flooding is probable across portions of coastal Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week as Tropical Storm #Nicholas is predicted to generate storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across those areas.”

According to the Associated Press, meteorologists predicted that the storm would still dump several inches of rain to places where Hurricane Ida had left hundreds of people without power and wrecked homes.

“Several inches of rain could fall in southeast Louisiana, where Ida made landfall,” meteorologist Bob Henson told the Associated Press.

If the storm strengthens, it might provide a low-end wind hazard, and it will move slowly across Texas, according to Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, who spoke on Facebook Live Sunday morning.

“As long as it’s in our area,. This is a condensed version of the information.