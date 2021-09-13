Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to intensify ‘very quickly,’ according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Tropical Storm Nicholas could intensify “very, very fast,” according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, as the storm threatens to bring torrential rain to Texas’ largest metropolis.

During a press conference on Monday, Turner warned citizens to take the storm seriously by being aware and prepared. He described the storm as having “some unpredictability,” since it is predicted to bring severe rain and flooding to sections of the Gulf Coast.

Turner stated, “It doesn’t have to be a storm.” “These systems can swiftly intensify, and you could wind up with more rain than you anticipated.”

Nicholas, the Atlantic hurricane season’s 14th named storm, is projected to make landfall on the Texas coast Monday evening. From the Texas coast to Louisiana, it has the potential to cause devastating floods. According to the National Hurricane Center, a life-threatening storm surge from Port Arkansas to Sabine Pass is also probable.

The hurricane center warned that the storm could be “near hurricane intensity” when it makes impact. Rainfall is forecast to range from five to ten inches, with isolated places receiving up to 15 inches.

Turner stated that his agency is keeping an eye on the possibility of severe winds or tornadoes. He went on to say that it was unclear how much rain specific portions of the city would get as of Monday, but the southern end near the shore is a concern.

He urged locals to stay off the roads, stating that driving during floods not only puts them in risk, but also necessitates a rescue attempt by first responders.

“Please don’t go on the road later this evening if you don’t have to,” the mayor warned. “Finish what you need to finish and go home to a secure place.”

Turner outlined a number of initiatives to assist the city in preparing for the storm. Houston public schools will be closed on Tuesday, and he will decide on non-essential city employees later Monday.

The city’s public works department is lowering Lake Houston’s water level by one foot to prevent floods, and may decrease it further if necessary. According to Turner, more than 40 have been deployed, and CenterPoint Energy is prepared to work on any potential disruptions.

