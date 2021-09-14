Tropical Storm Nicholas has knocked out power to almost 500,000 people, and severe flooding is expected.

Tropical Storm Warning Nicholas made landfall in southeastern Texas as a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning, inflicting severe damage and power outages in the Houston area.

Before falling back into a tropical storm, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts. As of Tuesday morning, many tropical storm warnings, storm surge warnings, and storm surge watches were in effect across Texas and Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to poweroutage.us, which combines outage data from several utility companies, more than 500,000 people in Texas were left without power as a result of the storm. On social media, photos of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicholas showed fallen trees and debris scattered over highways in the Houston region and Freeport, Texas.

Customers should have patience while waiting for electricity to be restored, according to Kenny Mercado, executive vice president of electric utility at CenterPoint Energy, because some portions of the company’s system and equipment were difficult to reach after the storm owing to “safety-related issues.”

In advance of the storm, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared disasters in many counties on Monday, and tweeted Tuesday morning that the state has dispatched resources to the affected areas to aid relief operations.

“Texas has sent swift-water boats, helicopters, and high-profile vehicles to assist local authorities with flood and high-wind rescue efforts. Residents who may be displaced by #HurricaneNicholas will be housed in emergency shelters, according to Abbott’s tweet.

According to a National Hurricane Center statement issued Tuesday morning, “life-threatening” flash flooding is predicted in the deep South during the next few days. Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are included.

