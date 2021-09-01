Tropical Storm Ida Thousands of people in Pennsylvania are being evacuated as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Despite an emergency alert system warning stating that the Wilmore Dam had failed, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ruth Miller indicated in a mid-afternoon email that the dam had not yet failed. When water levels reached a certain level, residents were evacuated as a precaution.

“The dam is working as it should: water is pouring into the emergency spillway, which helps to keep the structure from deteriorating further. When water runs through the spillway, however, the Wilmore Dam’s emergency plan calls for downstream evacuations,” Miller said.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Art Martynuska, Cambria County emergency management director and 911 center director, said the water level at the Wilmore Dam had reached a point where it was necessary to evacuate. Martynuska added the Hinckston Run Dam was also being monitored and may necessitate evacuation.

Wilmore Dam has “reached the point in the emergency action plan when we need to order an evacuation in the flooding zones downstream from the dam,” according to Martynuska.

Wilmore Dam, which was erected in 1908 and is owned by the Cambria Somerset Authority, received a poor rating in a September 2020 inspection, with the condition detail “deficiency noted.” In 2020, the Hinckson Run Dam, which was erected in 1905, was similarly evaluated as bad.

Both dams, located a few miles from Johnstown, were classified as high-hazard dams, meaning they may kill someone if they failed.

The Red Cross, National Guard, local transit authority, and school transportation services were all helping to transfer evacuees to a nearby high school, he said.

Other minor evacuations have also occurred in Cambria County, according to Martynuska.

The 1889 Johnstown flood killed 2,200 people, making it the most famous of a series of deadly floods in the area. Poor maintenance on the South Fork Dam on the Little Conemaugh River was blamed for the accident. It hurled a 36-foot wall of water at 40 mph into a populated area.

Governor Tom Wolf remarked at a news conference from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Harrisburg, “Please, if you can remain home today, please stay home.” He forewarned that there will be urban, river, and flash flooding. This is a condensed version of the information.