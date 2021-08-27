Tropical Storm Ida Live Updates: Louisiana is under a hurricane watch, and evacuations have been ordered.

After Tropical Storm Ida strengthened into a hurricane and made landfall in the United States on Sunday, New Orleans and other parts of the Gulf Coast were placed under a hurricane watch on Friday.

According to FOX 8, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for a mandatory evacuation of city areas not protected by the levee system on Friday. In addition, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a state of emergency in anticipation for Ida, which is expected to hit New Orleans as a Category 3 hurricane.

“Unfortunately, the whole coastline of Louisiana is currently in the predicted cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and might make landfall as a major hurricane in Louisiana due to favorable Gulf conditions for rapid development. In a news statement, Edwards added, “Now is the moment for people to prepare their emergency game plan, which should take into account the current COVID-19 epidemic.”

On Friday, Hurricane Ida is predicted to make landfall in Cuba. According to the National Hurricane Center, hurricane warnings have been issued for Cuba’s Isle of Youth, as well as the provinces of Pinar del Ria and Artemisa.

Tropical storm watches were issued in sections of Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, while storm surge watches were issued in other regions of Alabama, Florida, and Texas.

